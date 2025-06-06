Ekiti issues two-week ultimatum to road side traders

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has given a two-week ultimatum to road side traders at Bisi Market, Kings Market, and other strategic places in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, to relocate to the newly-completed ultra-modern Agric Olope Market within the metropolis.

Governor Oyebanji gave the directive on Thursday during a meeting with the market women at the palace of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe.

He said all traders operating on unauthorised roadside spaces must relocate to the newly completed ultra-modern Agric Olope Market on or before June 23, 2025 or face the full wrath of law.

Stressing the importance of Ado-Ekiti as the state capital and the attendant economic and infrastructural development, the governor urged the traders to support his administration’s policy of order and safety in the city, adding that street trading poses health and safety hazards to the people.

He explained that the newly completed market was equipped with all the facilities needed for a comfortable and efficient trading experience which include water supply, modern toilets, good roads network, security infrastructure, warehouses, solar light for night trading, and other essential amenities tailored to meet traders needs.

According to the governor, this reflects his government’s commitment to ensuring traders’ convenience and promoting a vibrant commercial environment in the state.

While appreciating the traders for their willingness to relocate, the governor assured them that his government remains committed to making life better for the citizens and ensuring that Ado Ekiti becomes a smart and modern city.

Oyebanji said: “Today’s meeting is just to consult with market women.

“We just completed an ultra-modern market for them and we want them to move to the market and this speaks to our belief in consultation rather than using force to move them.

“I discussed with Ewi and the Ewi-in-Council and we agreed to bring the market women to the palace so that we can have an agreement.

“We are in democracy and democracy requires consultation.

“We don’t want to use force on those that brought us to office and I am happy that we were able to reach a consensus.

“They have promised to move without force and by the middle of the month, they will start moving.

“The market was built to their taste.

“We met with them and they told us what they wanted and we have done it.

“We have provided water, toilet, security, warehouses, parking space, and other things to make them comfortable.”

Speaking about what will happen to defaulters, Governor Oyebanji said: “I don’t expect anybody to default, but within a group of people, there are some people that will not want to align with us.

“We will enforce the agreement reached here today that they have to stop street trading.

“It is not healthy.

“It is not safe and they don’t even get to make money.

“So if anybody goes against the agreement reached today, such a person will face the full weight of the law.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment, and cooperatives, Tayo Adeola, who commended Oyebanji for his visionary leadership in completing the ultra-modern Agric Olope market with state-of-the-art facilities, noted that the market stands as a testament to the governor’s commitment to improving the welfare of traders and enhancing the commercial landscape of Ado Ekiti.

Adeola urged the traders to begin obtaining forms for the allocation of shops and space in the new market starting from next Tuesday.

While assuring them that the allocation process would be conducted transparently to ensure fairness and equity among all interested traders, the commissioner charged them to take advantage of the opportunity promptly , emphasising that the government is committed to facilitating seamless transition for all the traders.

Also in his own remarks, Oba Adejugbe, who recalled the longstanding efforts to modernise Ado Ekiti, urged the traders to move to the designated market, which he described as well-equipped and conducive for business

While commending Governor Oyebanji for his dedication to realising the aspirations of the state’s founding fathers in transforming Ado Ekiti, he charged the traders to comply with the directive of the government, which, according to him, aligns with the broader vision for the city’s growth and development.

Also at the meeting were the Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo; Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Prof. Mobolaji Aluko; Commissioner for Transport, Ajobiewe Kehinde; Special Adviser on Security, Brigadir General Ebenezer Ogundana; Ado Local Government and Local Council Chairmen; members of the Ewi-in-Council; and market women, among others.

