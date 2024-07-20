Ekiti indigenes at Nigeria Law school to get N150,000 each

The Ekiti State Government has approved payment of N29,400,000 as bursary awards to 196 indigenes at the Nigeria Law School (Bar 1) for 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary of the Ekiti Scholarship Board, Bukola Faluyi, and made available to journalists on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

Faluyi said “the disbursement of the bursary award is in tandem with the Gov. Biodun Oyebanji’s vision to encourage academic excellence among students of Ekiti State origin.

”It is on this note that the governor has graciously approved the payment of the bursary award, being one of the several steps to support his shared prosperity agenda of Human Capital Development.”

According to her, each beneficiary will receive N150,000 on Tuesday, July 23, at the Ministry of Education.

The event, Faluyi said, would be presided over by Ekiti State Commissioner for Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye.

