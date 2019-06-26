Representatives of security agencies in the country, including the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, National Agency for the Prohibition and Trafficking In Persons as well as officials in charge of security matters across the 36 states will converge on Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital between Thursday and Friday for the Federal and States Security Administrators Meeting.

The meeting, which holds quarterly, is being hosted by the Ekiti State Government.

The State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will declare open the meeting on Thursday.

The forum will discuss issues of security threats in the country and proffer solutions to them.

FSSAM comprises Secretary to the Government of the Federation (represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office in the Presidency) as Chairman, Secretary to State Governments and their Permanent Secretaries in charge of security and representatives of all security agencies in the country.

A statement by the planning committee said adequate preparations have been made to ensure a successful hosting of the meeting in Ado-Ekiti.