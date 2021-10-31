Ekiti Head of Service calls for reawakening of youths’ potential

Peju Babafemi, the Head of Service in Ekiti, has urged the graduating students of GIGMOF School of Mentoring (GSM) to reawaken the positive potential of youths in the society.

Babafemi gave the advice on Sunday at the graduation ceremony of Batch C, 2021 set of students of the GIGMOF School of Mentoring in Ado-Ekiti.

She also urged them to position themselves and impact positively in the lives of youths wherever they find themselves.

“I want to congratulate all the graduating students; as you are stepping out of the programme, I want to encourage you to position yourself to reawaken the meaningful potential of youths in our society.

“Your level of maturity and knowledge will be tested, but I want to encourage you to keep networking and keep in touch with your mentor to further widen your knowledge.

“I see you becoming great individuals in the future, who will change the country positively with your ideas and visions,” she said.

Babafemi commended Founder of the school, Gbenga Emiloju, for establishing the school to help people, especially youths, to become great personalities.

In his remarks, Prof. Femi Akinwumi, the Chairman of Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Ekiti, also commended founder of the school for his good vision to touch the lives of youths positively.

Akinwumi urged the graduands to utilise the knowledge they have acquired from the school and impact more lives of other youths in the country.

“I want to urge the graduands to follow the foot steps of founder of the school, and utilise all the knowledge you have acquired from the school,” he said.

Akinwumi assured management of the school of his support to further assist youths to be successful in their future careers.

Similarly, Chief Biodun Akin-Fasae, the Chairman of Ekiti Social Investment Development Agency (EKSIDA), advised the graduands to be focussed and determined to be successful.

Akin-Fasae said that founder of the school had always remain focussed and determined to impact positively on lives of youths and vulnerable people in the society.

Also, Tola Olayiwola, the Chairperson, Ekiti Community Health Practitioners, appreciated the efforts of Emiloju for his passion and commitment to youths development through the school.

Olayiwola advised the graduands to take after their mentors by reproducing more agents of positive changes to transform the country.

Earlier, Emiloju thanked God for the achievements he had recorded since the establishment of the school in 2019.

The school’s founder said he was motivated to establish the school to make positive impact on people’s lives and inspire them to discover and fulfill their potential and God-given purposes.

“I want to thank God for His blessings and divine help since I established the School of Mentoring.

“I expect the graduands to touch lives of other people positively to be a replica of myself, by touching lives, impacting their communities and transforming lives,” he said.

Emiloju assured the graduands that the school would soon become an institute and its certificate would be recognised within and outside Nigeria.

NAN reports that 40 students graduated from the school and Award of Excellence and Leadership Excellence was presented to the outstanding graduands by Head of Service and Akinwumi, respectively.