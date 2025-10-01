Ekiti has witnessed phenomenal progress in 29 years, says Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed delight that the state has witnessed what he described as a “phenomenal progress” in the last 29 years of its existence as a political entity.

Reflecting on the journey since it was created on 1st October, 1996, the Governor noted that God has been kind to Ekiti judging by the notable landmarks recorded in infrastructure, health, education, economy and social development.

The Governor made the remarks on Wednesday during a statewide broadcast aired on all electronic media channels to commemorate the 29th anniversary of Ekiti State and the 65th anniversary of the Nigerian independence.

Oyebanji also used the opportunity of the broadcast to appeal to the political parties, political leaders and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully as the state is already in the campaign mood ahead of the parties’ primary elections later this year and the main governorship election in June next year.

He congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the anniversary of the Independence Day expressing the profound gratitude of Ekiti people for his support for the state and also rallied their support for the Renewed Hope Agenda “which has seen the economy on a positive trajectory never seen in almost two decades.”

Reminiscing on the journey so far, Oyebanji stressed that the memory of the landmark speaks to the dream of Ekiti State founding fathers, the resilience of forebears, the sweat of its traditional rulers and the steely determination of the generations before which eventually became a reality.

The Governor used the opportunity of the broadcast to pay tributes to Ekiti patriots and distinguished citizens who were part of the vanguard for the creation of the state adding that while the state might not have gotten to its destination yet, considerable progress has been made on all fronts of development.

He said: “I pay homage to every man and woman who was part of the Movement for the Creation of our State. I thank all the leaders before me who have had the privilege to lead Ekiti at one time or the other. Many thanks to our dogged civil and public servants for staying the course; just as I commend the resilience of our people for keeping the dream.

“With our collective effort, Ekiti has witnessed a phenomenal progress in the last 29 years of her creation. We may not roll out the drum for elaborate celebrations, but we have every cause to thank God in the life of our dear State. My message to you today as we celebrate the 29th anniversary of our State, is that we thankfully reflect on the journey so far.

“As someone who had the rare privilege of being part of the Creation Movement, I have a very big reason to acknowledge that God has been kind to us in Ekiti. When we look back in time, it is undeniably clear that we have made some major landmarks in infrastructure, health, education, economy and social development. We may not have gotten to our destination, but we have recorded considerable mileage.”

Appealing for peaceful electoral process ahead of the 2026 governorship poll in the state, the Governor added: “Ekiti kete, another governorship electoral cycle is here already and interested persons and parties are already in campaign mood. This is how it should be in a democracy.

“I like to reiterate my earlier appeal to all political stakeholders in our State to remain peaceful as we enter into the electoral season. The political environment must remain peaceful, our contest must be for ideas and not for violence.”

As his administration marks three years in office in few days time, the Governor expressed delight on the various achievements recorded across the six-pillar development agenda which he said has touched every community in Ekiti adding that he is proud of the fact that

“Ekiti has sustainably and continuously been on a positive trajectory since we have been in the saddle.”

The Governor disclosed that he would appear before the State House of Assembly to give full account of his stewardship on 16th October as required by law, calling on Ekiti citizens at home and abroad for their continued support as the journey to shared prosperity continues.

He equally expressed his appreciation to the members of National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, State House of Assembly members under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, the Judiciary under the leadership of the Chief Judge Hon. Justice Adekanye Lekan Ogunmoye for their support to his administration.

The Governor also thanked all political, traditional and religious leaders, market men and women, artisans, professionals, farmers, labour and students unions, and all other stakeholders in the polity, for their support and unalloyed commitment to the success of his administration.