Ekiti hails 4th place rating on Commonwealth Governance Performance Index

The Ekiti State Government has hailed the latest release of the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS) Governance Performance Index (CGPI), which ranked it fourth alongside Abia State among all states in Nigeria for overall governance performance.

This was made public in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti by the State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun.

The statement described the rating as another strong endorsement of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration’s unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, inclusive development, and effective public service delivery.

Describing the recognition as a motivation to do more to meet and even exceed all expectations, Olatunbosun reiterated the commitment of Governor Oyebanji to continue prioritising good governance, responsible budgeting, investment in human capital, and infrastructural renewal.

The statement read: “We commend the Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS) for its objective, research-based assessment of governance across the country. The CGPI continues to provide a credible benchmark for evaluating the real impact of policies on the lives of citizens.

“Under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, our government has prioritized good governance, responsible budgeting, investment in human capital, and infrastructural renewal. This ranking reflects the collective efforts of our public servants, stakeholders, and most importantly, the good people of Ekiti State, whose support and feedback continue to guide our policies. We therefore dedicate this recognition to the resilient and visionary people of Ekiti State.

“While we celebrate this achievement, we see it as a challenge to do even more. We remain committed to deepening reforms, strengthening institutions, ensuring that every Ekiti resident benefits from the dividends of democracy and reaffirm our promise to keep raising the bar of excellence in governance.”

