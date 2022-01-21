Ekiti Guber 2022: APC Opts for Direct Primaries

The National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has decided to conduct direct primaries for the Ekiti Governorship election scheduled to hold Thursday, January 27.

This is made public in Election guideline issued by the leadership of the party which was obatined by our correspondent on Friday and titled, “Guidelines for the Nomination of Candidates for the 2022 Ekiti Gubanitorial election – direct primaries (Option A4)”.

The guideline reads: “Only political parties, according to Section 221 of the Nigerian

Constitution shall “canvass for votes for any candidate at any election.”

“This section strengthens the All Progressives Congress’ objective in Article 7 (IV) of its Party Constitution which seeks to attain political power through legitimate, democratic and constitutional means.

“It behoves the party therefore to lay down guidelines for its members seeking to contest elections into public offices in the country.

“The guidelines will, without prejudice, conform to the provisions of the Party Constitution, the 2010 Electoral Act as amended, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amende”.