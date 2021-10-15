Ekiti governorship election: PDP extends closing date for sale of forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved a further extension of closing date for the sale of nomination forms for the Ekiti State governorship election.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, stated on Friday in Abuja that rather than close on October 14, the new date is now October 22.

Ologbondiyan said consequent upon the extension, the last date for the submission of completed forms had also been fixed for October 29 instead of October 15.

“The screening of aspirants for the primary election has been scheduled to hold on November 8, at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, while appeals would be treated November 29.

“All aspirants, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party, particularly in Ekiti State, are to by this, be guided accordingly,” he stated.