Ekiti Governor’s wife rejoices as women win six of 26 House of Assembly seats

Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, Wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Monday felicitated with all elected members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, especially the six female members.

At the end of the March 18, 2023 House of Assembly election in Ekiti State, women clinched six of available the 26 seats.

The Governor’s wife expressed happiness that six of the 26 elected members are females and appreciated the electorate for their support, which, she said, aided the outstanding victory at the polls.

Oyebanji urged Ekiti people not to relent in their support for the Governor Biodun Oyebanji-led administration so as to bring more women into governance.

She noted that Ekiti State would now be regarded as a trail blazer and role model for other states as the state with the highest number of women in the House of Assembly.

Similarly, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olubunmi Adelugba, expressed delight that more women won elections into the Assembly.

Adelugba described the development as another sign of women empowerment.

She said: “I am happy because women legislators are not reducing in number; rather we are increasing.

“I always tell my colleagues that are returning, that the 7th Assembly would be perfect, especially now that there are more women, because anywhere there are women, there is sanity.”

The six elected female members of the Assembly are: Bose Olowookere (APC-Efon), Iyabo Fakunle-Okiemeh (APC-Ilejemeje), Mariam Ogunlade (APC-Emure), Bolaji Olagbaju (APC-Ado II), Princess Teju Okuyiga (APC-Gbonyin) and Abimbola Solanke (APC-Moba).

The elected female members individually appreciated the Governor’s wife and all Ekiti women for their encouragement and support before, during and after the elections.

They promised to justify the confidence reposed in them by ensuring that they did not disappoint women and people of the state.

They called for more support for the Oyebanji-led administration and for the incoming 7th Assembly.