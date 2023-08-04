Ekiti Governor’s wife inaugurates projects, hails developments in LGs

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, has expressed delight at the successes recorded by local governments and local council development areas in grassroots development.

Dr Oyebanji made the remarks Friday while inaugurating a series of projects executed by Irewolede Local Council Development Area (LCDA), led by the Chairperson, Modupe Bakare.

She noted that council chairmen were key to grassroots development, hence the reason Gov. Biodun Oyebanji deemed it fit to empower them with funds for the development of their Council areas.

This, according to her, is in consonance with rural development, which is an important leg in the five pillars development agenda of the Oyebanji’s administration.

She said the agenda was crafted to make life easier for rural dwellers by providing them with social amenities.

Some of the projects inaugurated by Dr Oyebanji included lock-up shops in Ijurin Ekiti, open market stalls in Temidire Ekiti, renovation of police posts in Ayegunle Ekiti, among others.

She expressed optimism that the projects inaugurated in towns across the LCDA were of good standard adding that they would boost the socio-economic activities of the area and create opportunities for future generations.

“As these projects are completed and officially commissioned today, it is expected that they will greatly facilitate economic activities and improve the quality of life for the people in this area.”

While commending the chairperson for a job well done, Dr Oyebanji enjoined residents of the communities where the projects were located to take ownership by embracing good maintenance culture.

Earlier, the Chairperson, Irewolede LCDA, Bakare, pointed out that her administration had been prudent with resources available and promised to continue to extend dividends of democracy to the people.

She said: “You will agree with me that governance is not a piece of cake, everyone wants to benefit from the dividends of democracy, not minding the meagre resources at the disposal of the council.”

Mrs Bakare appreciated Gov. Oyebanji for his commitment to the growth of LCDAs and determination to boost the state’s economy.

Also at the event, the Oluloro of Iloro-Ekiti, Oba James Olugbesoye, commended the LCDA for the various projects executed across towns in the area.