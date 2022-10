The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has recalled the immediate past Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode.

According to the statement, “the recall, which is in view of the sensitive nature of some of the projects and initiatives currently being executed by the Ministry, is with immediate effect.”