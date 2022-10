Governor Biodun Oyebamji of Ekiti State has appointed Yinka Oyebode as his Chief Press Secretary.

The appointment was made known in a statement signed by Bamidele Agbede, the state Head of Service.

According to the statement, the appointment which was made shortly after the inauguration of the governor on Sunday, took immediate effect.

Oyebode equally served as CPS to the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi