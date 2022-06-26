Ekiti Government constitutes Transition Committee, Advisory Council

The Ekiti State Government has constituted a 24-man Transition Committee and Advisory Council to ensure the smooth handover of power in October.

A statement by Yinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Kayode Fayemi, on Saturday confirmed the development.

Oyebode said the committee was constituted in line with the Ekiti State Transition Law, 2019.

Oyebode said the Governor had also approved the composition of an Advisory Council, following the election of Biodun Oyebanji as Governor-elect.

According to him, the committee will, among other tasks, study the state of affairs of the present administration and review the programmes and projects of the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

It will also map out strategies for a smooth transition from the incumbent to the incoming government.

Oyebode said the Advisory Council would address unresolved issues.

The Transition Committee and Advisory Council comprise members nominated by the state government and the Governor-elect.

He listed Foluso Daramola, Secretary to the State Government, as the Chairman of the committee, and Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi as Co-Chairperson

Other members are Tolu Ibitola, Chief of Staff; Wale Fapohunda, State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Akin Oyebode, Commissioner for Finance; and Peju Babafemi, State Head of Service.

Others are Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, O’seun Odewale, Margaret Fagboyo, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, Oluwole Ariyo, as well as Deji Ajayi.

Others include Senator Tony Adeniyi, Niyi Adebayo, Dipo Bamisaye, Habibat Adubiaro, Sunday Fatoba, Prof. Bisi Aina and Adejumo Feyisope.

Oyebode also listed Bisi Egbeyemi, the State Deputy Governor, as the Chairman of the Advisory Committee, and Prof. Modupe Adelabu as Co-Chairperson.

He gave the names of other members of the council as Abiodun Aluko and Chief Jide Awe.

Oyebode said the committees are to turn in their reports within six weeks from the date of their inauguration.