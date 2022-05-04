Ekiti FRSC gets new Sector Commander

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed a new Sector Commander, Olusola Joseph, to Ekiti State South Western Nigeria.

This announcement is contained in a statement issued by the Ekiti Sector Public Education Officer, (PEO) RC Taiwo Ojo Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city.

According to the statement, the deployment of Joseph was sequel to the recent promotion of Senior Officers, which resulted to necessary reshufflement

The statement said, “CC Olusola Joseph, the new Ekiti Sector Commander, is coming to replace the outgone ACM, Ocheja Ameh, who is now the Zonal Commanding Officer RS9HQ, Enugu”.

He described the new Ekiti FRSC boss as an administrator per excellence, who was enlisted into the service of the corps in 1996.

The statement also said before the recent elevation and deployment, Joseph had served in various states across the country, including Adamawa, Oyo State, Edo and Osun State.

“In the course of the job, Joseph calved a niche for himself as an operational guru, having served as a Unit Head of Operations for the period of eight years between February 2004 and May 2012.

“As a Senior Officer, he was appointed the Unit Commander, Ido Unit Command, Idk-Ekiti between 2012 and Aug. 2014,” the statement said.

It further indicated that Joseph served as Zonal Deputy Corps Commander in-charge of Administration as well as Zonal Deputy Corps Commander in charge of Policy, Research and Statistics, Osogbo, Osun State.

Joseph had also served as the Deputy Corps Commander, Administration and Human Resources, Osun Sector Command, the position he held till the recent deployment to Ekiti State.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State.