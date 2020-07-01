The First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has been slated to speak at a webinar on Gender Based Violence, organized by Media Women Forum in partnership with Women Radio (91.7).

Toro Oladapo announced this in a statement on Wednesday on behalf of the Media Women Forum.

With the theme: “Blame the Perpetrator, Not the Victim,” the webinar is aimed at examining the argument in some quarters that actions of victims of domestic violence might have given rise to such aggression.

The webinar. which will hold on July 4, 2020 at 6pm, will also focus on the roles and responsibilities of the citizenry in protecting victims of GBV.

Media Women Forum comprises senior female media professionals within and outside Nigeria.

