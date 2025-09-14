Ekiti First Lady advocates healthy living through good diet

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji has restated the need for good dietary attitude in order to achieve healthy living, stressing that the quality of food taken does not only fuel the body, but also shapes the health, confidence, and outward appearance.

Dr Oyebanji stated this in Ado Ekiti on Saturday at the launch of a book entitled ‘Beauty Bites: Practical Guide to Maximizing Nutrition for Aesthetic Youthful Glow”, written by a notable dietitian, and Ekiti State Chief Nutritionist, Dr Bolanle Olorunyomi.

She noted that healthy eating remains the surest path to wellness, strength, and long-lasting beauty.

The Governor’s wife, who was represented by the Director-General, Civic Orientation, Olawumi Famuyiwa congratulated the author for delivering the masterpiece to the world, saying “the courage to write and publish a book cannot be overstated.

“It is an act of faith. Faith that your words matter. Faith that your ideas will find a place in the heart of readers. And faith that the society in which you live will embrace your contribution.

“This launch is therefore not just a personal achievement, it is a communal victory. It challenges all of us, especially our young people, to find their voices, to tell their stories, and to leave behind a mark of excellence in whichever field they choose to pursue,” she stated.

Also Read:

Dr Oyebanji added that the author reinforces the Ekiti identity as a fountain of knowledge. She also reminded everyone of the responsibility to keep nurturing a culture of reading, writing, and learning, saying the Ekiti identity of great academicians is not an accident but a heritage carried with pride and a legacy that binds everyone together to the pursuit of education, wisdom and enlightenment.

“I celebrate your courage, your creativity, and your commitment to enriching the intellectual and cultural fabric of our society. Through this book, you are not only contributing to the literary world, but also helping to shape the values and aspirations of countless readers who will encounter your words. Keep shining and may this milestone open doors to even greater heights for you,” she stated.

The Governor’s wife also urged the attendees not only to purchase the book, but to share it as well as practise the lessons it teaches, affirming that the book is more than just a publication but a conversation starter.

In her remarks, the author, Dr Bolanle Olorunyomi said she was motivated to write the book because from her years of practice as a dietitian, she discovered that most of the health challenges encountered by people is due to what they eat.

Dr Olorunyomi added that the book aimed to encourage and enlighten people on the need to begin to take their nutrition seriously so as to live a healthy life and be free from avoidable ailments or diseases that can be detrimental to their wellbeing.

The event also had in attendance the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Olabanji Filani, some serving and retired Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']