The First Lady of Ekiti, Bisi Fayemi, has called on rich Nigerians to stop seeking medical treatments abroad, saying that the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital could rival any hospital globally.

Fayemi noted that ABUTH was well equipped to offer quality healthcare like the best hospitals in India, the US, Britain and other advanced nations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the wife of the Ekiti governor made this known in Ado-Ekiti on Monday while playing host to the family of Miss Precious Sodeinde who was successfully operated for brain tumour at ABUTH.

The operation on Sodeinde was performed by the hospital’s experts for N3 million.

She had gone partially blind by the time her case was reported to Fayemi.

Addressing Sodeinde family members, the governor’s wife congratulated them on the successful operation on the 13-year-old saxophonist.

“I am pleased that the operation was successful. At times, you will spend money on a sickness, but money might fail. There was a case of a two-year-old hole-in-the -heart boy. We paid N2 million, but the boy died before the surgery.

“There was another lady who was already slated for surgery, but died a day before the operation despite all we spent. I had to donate the money to the family.

“With ABUTH, Nigerians don’t need to go to India, US or other advanced nations for medical treatment. Rather than travelling abroad, I call on them to come over to ABUTH “, she advised.

Fayemi pointed out that her office did not have budgetary provision for philanthropic gestures, saying she relied on donations from friends and non-governmental organisations to take care of the sick and needy in the state.

“Let me appeal to our people to feel free to write to my office while in distress, rather than going on social media. People who need help should write to the appropriate quarters,” she said.

The mother of the patient, Jumoke Sodeinde, thanked Fayemi for the gesture, saying her prompt intervention rescued her daughter from total blindness.

“I thank Mrs Fayemi for this show of love. We thank God that the prompt action taken by her gave my daughter, Precious a second chance to see again. Before the operation, she could not see anything, but now she can see clearly,” she said.