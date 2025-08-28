Ekiti first class monarch dies, Gov. Oyebanji mourns

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed condolences over the passing of a first class monarch in the state, the Alara of Aramoko-Ekiti, Oba Adegoke Olu-Adeyemi.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the prominent first class traditional ruler passed on August 8, 2025, aged 82 years old.

The governor, in the condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the late monarch as a “father figure, a pillar of support, and an excellent administrator” who was deeply committed to the development of his town, his subjects and Ekiti State at large.

He praised him for his exemplary leadership, passion for development and quality thought process, through which he inspired the people during his reign as Alara of Aramoko Ekiti.

He acknowledged the late Oba’s unwavering support for the Government of Ekiti State and the old Ondo State as a public servant, who rose to the position of a Permanent Secretary and served meritoriously in several ministries.

He also noted Oba Adeyemi’s leadership as Chancellor of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti among other leadership positions, further distinguished the late traditional ruler as a visionary leader and lover of education.

He said: “Kabiyesi Alara was a father figure and a role model, who gave his people and humanity his best all and used wisdom to lead his people and attracted development to Aramoko community.”

Governor Oyebanji condoled with the people of Aramoko, the Arakale royal family, and the entire traditional institution in Ekiti State, saying: “We will miss him dearly, but his impact on our lives and the development of Ekiti State will never be forgotten.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ekiti State, I condole with the good people of Aramoko Ekiti, the Alara-in-Council, the immediate and extended family.

“May God grant our dear departed Kabiyesi eternal rest.”

