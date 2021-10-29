Ekiti FA to honour Fayemi, others at maiden merit award

The Ekiti State Football Association (EKSFA) has confirmed that Governor Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Bisi, will be honoured at the maiden edition of the EKSFA Merit Awards.

The chairman of the association, Bayo Olanlege, told newsmen on Friday in Ado-Ekiti that the 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi; former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, and Proprietor of FC Ebedei, Churchill Oliseh, were among dignitaries invited.

Olanlege listed other dignitaries expected at the event to include the Kwara State FA chairman, Idris Abdullahi, Osun State FA chairman, Ishola Mustapha, and Oyo State FA chairman, Oba James Odeniran.

Others are: President of Mees Palace Academy, Jos, Emmanuel Adukwu; Remi Adetula, the vice chairman, Ondo State FA, and a board member, Tunde Akinbinui.

According to the EKFA chairman, the ceremony starts by 3 p.m on Sunday, October 31 at the Bishop Abiodun Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti.

The EKSFA Merit Awards has more than 50 nominees in 14 award categories and 10 award of excellence recipients.