Ekiti FA suspends football activities in honour of late referee Ajibola

The Ekiti State Football Association (FA) has suspended all football activities for 24 hours in honour of late referee, Success Ajibola.

The State’s FA Chairman, Bayo Lanlege, in a memo made public by the Media Department of the association, expressed grief at the death of the referee.

FA in the memo commiserated with the State Referees Council on the death.

“In view of this, the Ekiti Football Association has suspended all football activities for 24 hours both on the pitch and online, to respect late Ajibola, who was an integral part of the state football ecosystem.

Olanlege said the death was “terrible and sad” for the football family in the state.

“We share and feel the pain in the loss of your member, Ajibola, who has been instrumental to the development of the game in Ekiti and at the national level.

“The deceased will be fondly remembered for his ‘no nonsense’ way of handling matches, through his knowledge of the laws of the game, passion and love for the round leather game,” Lanlege said.

Ajibola died on Friday, May 20, from injuries sustained in an accident in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital.