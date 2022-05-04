Ekiti extends schools resumption date

Ekiti State government has extended resumption date for the 2021/2022 third term academic session for the State’s Public and private schools to Monday, May 9.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi, gave the directive in a circular made available to journalists Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city.

The circular which was signed by the Director of Schools in the Ministry, Remi Ajayi, quoted Olomojobi as saying that the postponement followed the public holidays declared by the Federal Government (FG) to commemorate Worker’s Day and Eid-el-Fitr.

“This development, therefore, put paid to the controversy surrounding schools”.

“Consequently, schools’ resumption hitherto scheduled for Monday, May 2, has been postponed as a result of the public holidays to mark Workers’ Day and Sallah celebration”