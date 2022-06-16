Ekiti election: PSC deploys personnel to monitor officers conduct

The Police Service Commission says it has deployed a team surveillance personnel to monitor conducts of police officers during the Saturday governorship election in Ekiti State.

Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of commission, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ani said the deployed personnel of the commission would be in the 16 local government areas of the state.

He said the commission had designed appropriate guidelines for all police officers deployed to Ekiti State for electoral duties.

He said the commission could be reached on 08065265651, 08072981057 and 08033345362 for complain/report of misconduct or commendation for police personnel before, during and after the elections.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, called on the deployed team to ensure professionalism in their conducts.

The PSC chairman warned that any personnel caught undermining the efforts of the commission to ensure orderly and peaceful elections would be disciplined in line with extant laws.

Smith also warned police officers against compromise and being partisan in the course of their duty.