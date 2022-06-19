Ekiti election: Oyetola congratulates Oyebanji, APC leaders 

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has congratulated Biodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, on his victory at Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Sunday in Osogbo .

The governor also felicitated the incumbent governor Kayode Fayemi, National Chairman of the APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on what he described as a well-deserved victory

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and presidential candidate of the APC, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their support and contributions to the triumph of the party at the just-concluded election.

The governor also rejoiced with the people of Ekiti State for keeping faith with the APC by voting en masse for the party,

Oyetola said that the outcome of the exercise was a true reflection of their wishes and aspirations.

Oyetola said he was confident that the governor-elect would reciprocate the mandate given him by delivering quality governance and dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“On behalf of my family, government and the good people of Osun, I congratulate the governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, on his victory at the governorship election held yesterday.

“I also congratulate Governor Kayode Fayemi, the National chairman of our great party, the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, leaders and supporters of the party on this well-deserved and sweet electoral victory.

“With his antecedents and leadership experience, Mr Biodun Oyebanji is no doubt a worthy successor to Governor Fayemi. I am confident that he will not disappoint the people of Ekiti,” Oyetola said.

Oyetola also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for enhancing the credibility of the electoral process with the peaceful conduct of the poll.

He also commended security agencies, political parties and their candidates, and the people of Ekiti for the peaceful and successful conduct of the election.