No fewer than 2,500 candidates seeking admission into various tertiary institutions have benefitted from the Free Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), e- registration pin purchased by the Ekiti state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the wife of the governor, Bisi Fayemi, disclosed this on Wednesday, at the launching of the distribution of the JAMB pins in Ado-Ekiti.

Mrs Fayemi said the programme was meant to assist the qualified indigenes, who had already met the requisite criteria for admissions.

“It is an assurance that the present administration will not leave any stone unturned in preparing the future leaders for the challenges ahead.

“This singular act, if effectively utilized, will permanently liberate the candidates from the shackles of ignorance, abject poverty and backwardness in life,” she stressed.

Mrs. Fayemi urged parents to take advantage of the gesture by encouraging their children to prepare for the exercise as it would relieve them of the financial burden of purchasing the JAMB pin.

She also advised the students not to take the opportunity for granted because it was free, explaining that the government spent N17, 250, 000 to purchase the JAMB pins to the point of checking the result.

The State Commissioner For Education, Bimpe Aderiye, represented by the Special Adviser, Board for Technical and Girl child Education, Prof. Francisca Aladejana, noted that the gesture was enough to inspire the beneficiaries towards attaining greatness.

She added that the government’s expectation of the beneficiaries was a good result, emanating from scholarship and good comportment.

Earlier, a member of the adult education board, Laolu Adejuwon, described the programme as specifically designed for vulnerable students, while urging the beneficiaries not to engage in malpractices that could jeopardise their future.