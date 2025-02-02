Ekiti discovers another mysterious tourism site in Ayegbaju

Ekiti State, under the visionary leadership of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has uncovered yet another breathtaking ecotourism wonder—this time in Ayegbaju Ekiti.

Today, an environmental development expert and former President of the World Water Council, Paris, Engineer Michael Ale, a proud son of Ayegbaju, led the Director General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Barrister Wale Ojo-Lanre, and a renowned Ekiti-based digital influencer, Olasunbo Abimbola Debby, popularly known as “Iyawo Shettima,” to this extraordinary natural marvel.

Nestled within an Agro-Tourism Farm Enclave owned by a discreet investor, this newly discovered attraction joins the ranks of Ekiti’s famed natural wonders, including:

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort – where warm and cold springs flow side by side,

Arinta Waterfalls, Ipole Iloro Ekiti – cascading waters of pure serenity

Ope Oloriyeye, Ilogbo – a sacred palm revered for its mystery,

Abanijorin Rocks of Wonders, Iyin Ekiti – an awe-inspiring geological formation,

Okutagbokutalori, Ado Ekiti – a mystical rock of legend,

Erin Stream, untouched sanctuary of fishes – where nature thrives undisturbed,

And now, this phenomenal discovery in Ayegbaju Ekiti.

The Mystery of Ayegbaju’s “Tree of Love”

At the heart of this discovery is a fascinating natural spectacle—a “marriage” between a tree and a palm tree, locked in an eternal embrace.

Unlike parasitic or saprophytic relationships often seen in nature, this bond is symbiotic—a profound lesson in resilience, unity, and coexistence. The tree wraps itself around the palm in a tender yet firm embrace, akin to a devoted partner standing guard. Their roots intertwine deep into the earth, sustaining each other through seasons of hardship and renewal.

In a remarkable testament to their bond, even when fire ravaged the site, it was the tree that bore the brunt of the flames, shielding its palm companion. In an extraordinary turn of nature’s benevolence, the untouched palm tree nourished its charred counterpart, reviving it with water and nutrients—a true act of survival and solidarity. Today, the burnt portions of the tree are sprouting new life, symbolizing resilience and the power of unity.

The most remarkable fact about this mystery is that the couple has a mask that shows off a head with all facial brands, face, mouth, ears and lips.

