Ekiti directs school to resume Wednesday

Ekiti State Government has directed public and private schools in the South Western State to resume for the third term academic session Wednesday.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Bimpe Aderiye, gave the directive in a statement signed Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the State’s capital, by the Ministry’s Information Officer, Abimbola Dada.

Aderiye appealed to parents and guardians to put in place adequate arrangement that would facilitate resumption of their children and wards without delay.

According to her, the appeal has become necessary for pupils and students not to miss out in the school activities, expected to commence immediately.

She reiterated government’s commitment towards advancing qualitative education regime in the state, adding that such success requires collective efforts of stakeholders.

She noted that officials of the Ministry would monitor the schools to ascertain the level of compliance.