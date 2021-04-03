The management of Wema Bank Plc has refuted media reports of purported sale of Ekiti state government shares in the bank.

The bank in a statement by Funmilayo Falola, Head, Marketing, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, said the report was false.

The statement read, “The attention of the bank has been drawn to some misleading reports in the media which state that Ekiti State Government has sold some of its shares in Wema bank Plc thereby reducing its holdings in the bank.

“We wish to state that this report is not correct and should be disregarded by the public. Ekiti State Government only transferred its shares to the state investment company and are still the ultimate owners of the mentioned units of Wema Bank Plc shares.

“Ekiti State Government is also a part owner of Odua group which is a core shareholder in Wema Bank Plc.”