Ekiti declares three days of mourning for Akeredolu

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has declared three days of mourning for Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, who died as Governor of Ondo State on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement signed by Oyebanji’s Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, on Friday.

The statement said all flags at public buildings across the state are to be flown half- mast for the three days of mourning.

Meanwhile, Oyebanji, who had earlier conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Ondo State, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Akeredolu at their Ibadan residence on Friday.

Recall that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had also earlier declared a three-day mourning in his state in honour of the late Akeredolu.

His declaration came on the heels of that of Ondo State, which had led the way in declaring a three- day period of mourning in honour of Akeredolu.

Akeredolu died at 67, in Germany, where he had gone for medical treatment for prostate cancer.

He was until his death the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and South West Governors’ Forum.