The Ekiti State COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee has presented an Interim Report of its activities to the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.

The Interim Report was submitted to the Governor by the Committee’s Chairman, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, during the week.

The 62-member Committee was set up by the Governor in response to the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease and discovery of an index case in the State.

It had the mandate of mobilising an effective support base for the State’s fight against the pandemic among Ekiti sons and daughters in Nigeria and the diaspora and other individuals and corporate organisations.

The Committee’s Terms of Reference included mobilisation of resources, identifying and soliciting funding channels/sources and direct funding campaigns for the COVID-19 response.

A press release signed by the Committee Secretary, Margaret Fagboyo, indicated that the Report outlined the planned programmes and initiatives as well as the achievements within the first month of the inauguration of the Committee.

The achievements included total Cash donation of N749,075,166.11 from 852 donors, including 334 political appointees; 47 food item donors and 45 non-food donors; donation of two ventilators, two ambulances, renovation of the Isolation Centre at Oba Adejuyigbe Hospital, 140 hospital beds and PPEs.

The committee also reported the establishment of Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in collaboration with 54gene, adding that with the installation, Ekiti State will be able to carry out its own COVID-19 Community Testing.

The Laboratory will also equip the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital to test for other infectious diseases.

The committee in its report said it also succeeded with the training of selected staff of Ekiti State Ministry of Health (frontline health workers working on the Ekiti State COVID response) to boost their capacity and sharpen their performance at this time, and going forward; Renovation of Adejuyigbe Specialist Hospital ready to serve as a major isolation center and planned upgrade of Okeyinmi Comprehensive Health. Centre, Ado Ekiti; and facilitating Health Insurance, in partnership with Verod Foundation, of N2 billion Life and Health Insurance cover for 500 frontline health workers.

Others were compilation and submission of applications from Ekiti for the CBN/NIRSAL soft loan and CBN N50 billion loan for SMEs to the Central Bank of Nigeria; Hungary Government’s offer to train Medical Personnel from Ekiti State Health Care Centers under its Hungary Helps Programme; Establishment of Project Identification, Approval and Funds Disbursement Guidelines along with the Process Flowchart for transparency and accountability and opening of a dedicated account for all COVID-19 donations.

The Committee Chairman said the progress and achievements are in fulfilment of their commitment to utilise their knowledge, wealth of experience, expertise and notable contacts to support Ekiti State in the fight against COVID-19.

Adelusi-Adeluyi thanked the committee members for their commitment and cooperation.

Membership of the Committee is drawn from various background of human endeavours and consist of distinguished Ekiti sons and daughters with extensive experiences and expertise.

The Chairman, while giving assurance on the Committee’s determination and commitment to supporting the State to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and boost the State’s healthcare status, thanked Fayemi; its Grand Patron, Aare Afe Babalola; Patrons, who are all former Governors; and all Omiyes in Diaspora and members of the various committees for their enthusiasm and support for the project.