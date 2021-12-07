Ekiti court remands man over alleged abetting kidnapping

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of a 38-year-old man, Michael Uchenna, in the correctional centre at Ado-Ekiti over alleged abetting kidnapping.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for alleged abetting kidnapping.

The police prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 8 in Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade alleged that the defendant committed the offence of arranging and abetting kidnapping of popular radio presenters in Ekiti, Olukayode Falegan and Biodun Ilori.

He said according to the complainants, they told the police that the defendant called and told them that they should transfer N5 million to his account.

Okunade added that the defendant threatened that if they refused to send the money, he knew their movement and houses.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 4 and 5 of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law of Ekiti State, 2015.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 5, 2022 for mention.