Ekiti Community Development Association announces AGM

A community development association in Ayekire Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Iro Progressive Union, is to hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

The National President of IPU, Chief Steve Omolale, announced this in a statement he issued to the media on Tuesday.

Omolale said the yearly meeting will hold at Iro-Ekiti Civic Centre from 10am.

According to the statement, all indigenes of the community at home and in the Diaspora are expected at the meeting, where issues affecting its development would be discussed.

Omolale listed such issues as youth empowerment/employment, Oba’s palace project and Iro Day 2022, among several others, adding: “This is the time our community needs all hands to be on deck to develop it and take it to the level where it ought to be.

“This is the more reason why we must come out in large numbers to genuinely suggest and discuss the way forward for our dear community that is in dire need of urgent development.”

Saying the Executive Council of IPU cannot do it alone, Omolale appealed to all sons and daughters of the community to join hands to achieve the union’s vision for the community.

He praised the Oniro of Iro-Ekiti, Oba Felix Adeniyi Afolabi, Adeyiba III, and his chiefs for their concerted efforts, which he said had brought unprecedented development to the town in the last one decade and pledged the continued cooperation of the IPU to accelerate the completion of all existing projects and initiate new ones.