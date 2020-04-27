The Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Folorunso Olabode, has been kidnapped.

So also was a serving Councillor with him said to have been shot, with reports that he did not survive the gunshot.

These were confirmed by the Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Muyiwa Olumilua, in a statement late on Sunday.

Olumilua said the incident occurred on Sunday at about 7pm as Olabode drove from Ado Ekiti, the state capital, to his home in Iye Ekiti, Ilejemeje Local Government Area.

The serving Councillor was said to be behind the wheels.

Olumilua added: “Governor Kayode Fayemi has mandated the security agencies in the State to ensure their prompt and safe release, while assuring residents that adequate measures are ongoing, to maintain the peace and security of the State. He promised that all perpetrators of this and any crime will be brought to book.

“The Commissioner for Police in Ekiti State, Amba Asuquo, has confirmed that a team has already been dispatched, and are on the trail of the abductors, with a view to securing their release.”