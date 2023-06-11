Ekiti Chef forges ahead in Cooking Marathon

An Ekiti-born chef, Damilola Adeparusi, has continued in her quest to break Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Adeparusi, who is currently a student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has hit 56 hours cooking marathon in Ilupeju-Ekiti.

She is currently cooking at an apartment in the community in Oye Local Government Area.

Adeparusi started her 120 hours marathon cooking task at 12am Friday morning, but in a very small space kitchen with little ventilation.

It was observed that she has no medical arrangements for medical personnel to be on ground in case of any unforseen circumstance.

Security agencies are also not available to safeguard the environment except a few private security officers popularly called bouncers.

It was gathered that besides being a chef, Adeparusi is also a poet, songwriter, and editor. Her official social media pages carry these titles as well.

She is a curious person and has passion for researching and learning about new things.

Adeparusi is representing a church, Spirit Word Global Mission, in the cook-a-thon and she is attempting to surpass Hilda Baci’s 100hrs record with her 120 hours goal.

She has been able to make varieties of food such as: rice and beans, beans porridge, Semovita with vegetables, porridge, spaghetti, among other delicious meals.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),Ekiti State Council, Rotimi Ojomoyela, has sent words of encouragement to her and urged Ekiti indigenes to show supports for her to make the state proud.

As at the time of filing this report, officials of the state government and management staff of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti(FUOYE) had not paid her a visit to give her any encouragement.