A frontline aspirant in the coming gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, Kayode Adaramodu, has condemned the killings that trailed Saturday’s bye election into the vacant seat is the State House of Assembly for Ekiti East Constituency I.

Adaramodu sympathised with the injured and the families of those who lost their loved ones, while urging the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and the relevant security authorities in the State to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of “this barbaric crime”.

In a statement through his Media Office in Ado-Ekiti, Adaramodu said: “This is yet another sad commentary in the history of our dear state, a state that prides itself as a Fountain of Knowledge.”

He charged politicians and the citizens of the State to speak in one voice against any form of behaviour that runs contrary to “our avowed values and reputation”.

According to him, politicians need to educate their followers on the need to shun violence “as service to humanity which is the core of seeking political office should not lead to unnecessary deaths”.

Adaramodu called on the State Commissioner of Police, Mobayo Babatunde, to take urgent measures to nip such occurrence in the bud and reassure the citizens of their safety.