Ekiti at 25: Fayemi to honour Adebayo, Fayose, Oni, Afe Babalola,  others

Three former Governors of Ekiti State, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Dr Ayodele Fayose and Engr Segun Oni are among eminent personalities to be honoured with the state awards during the 2021 Ekiti State Awards ceremony scheduled to hold in Ado Ekiti on Saturday.

Also to be honoured at the award ceremony which is being held to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the state are former military administrators of the state, and citizens that championed the creation of Ekiti State in 1996 as well as some traditional rulers.

Described as awards for “Architects and Builders of Ekiti State”, the awards according to the State Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu, is to specially recognise the heroes and heroines who worked for the creation of the state and those who have helped to nurture it in the last 25 years.

Speaking at a news conference in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, Alhaji Jinadu who is also the Chairman of the planning committee said the award christened Oni-Uyi Award, has been given legal backing to ensure its sustenance in honouring those who had contributed immensely to the existence and development of the State.

Speaking further, Alhaji Jinadu explained that the award was to be conferred on deserving members of the society who were selected without any political colouration and interest.

Some of the people on the 2021 Ekiti honours rolls award list according to him were the Ekiti Military Administrators, late Col Mohammed Inua Bawa, Captain Atanda Yusuf; former Governors, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Dr Peter Fayose, Asiwaju Olusegun, Oni as well as some who served as acting governors.

Others are the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejuyigbe; the Ajero of Ijero Ekiti, Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), Chairman of the Committee on the creation of Ekiti State, Asiwaju Oladeji Fasuan, Hon Abiodun Oyebanji, Dr Kunle Olajide, late Mrs Bola Omojola, Chief Wole Olanipekun as well as friends of Ekiti, development partners and others who had one time or the other played critical roles in the development strides of the State.

The Commissioner said the award was a reflection of Governor Fayemi’s commitment to restoring the values and honours of the State as entrenched in the mantra of his administration and to engender patriotism in upholding the core values of the State.

He said: ” The award is to celebrate history. Ekiti has been on the saddle for independence before the Kiriji war and eventually realized through the contributions of some set of individuals who paid the price by galvanizing resources that cumulated in the creation of the State.

“They spent their intellects, time and money to get Ekiti State for us and generations to come. Thanks indeed to the administration of the late General Sani Abacha,” he added.