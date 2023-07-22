Ekiti Assembly yet to transmit confirmed commissioner-nominees’ list to Oyebanji

828 828

Ekiti House of Assembly says it has yet to transmit the confirmation of the 21 commissioner-nominees, who recently underwent screening by the legislature, to Gov. Biodun Oyebanji.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Babatunde Oke, stated this in a chat with newsmen on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

READ ALSO:

Heavy rains expected on Sunday, FEMA says it is on high alert

Charge-and-bail tweet: Igbo group advises DSS on professionalism

APC Chairmanship: Lukman writes APC governors, warns against Ganduje’s endorsement

Oke said that the transmission was delayed by some administrative matters that had yet to be sorted out.

The lawmaker, however, assured that a communication on the confirmation would be transmitted to the governor as soon as the administrative issues were resolved.

“A communication to that effect has not been transmitted because it is a process. Screening of commissioner-nominees, confirmation and transmission are different processes.

“The issue of transmission is an administrative matter and there are still other administrative issues that have to be settled before transmission. This is a process our people must understand.

“It is a process and it is not complete until it is transmitted from the House, and the House is yet to transmit it until certain administrative issues are resolved and sorted out,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the assembly had confirmed the 21 commissioner-nominees at the plenary on Thursday, after screening them for two weeks.

NAN also reports that the assembly had, shortly after the confirmation of the commissioner-nominees, adjourned sine die.