Ekiti House of Assembly has promised to start deliberations on the proposed 2021 Appropriation Bill presented to it on Tuesday by Gov. Kayode Fayemi to ensure its timely passage and implementation.

The Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in his office on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Afuye, who lauded Fayemi’s level of implementation of the 2020 budget, assured the Executive of maximum cooperation in order to bring about the desired development in Ekiti.

Corroborating the speaker, spokesperson for the Assembly, Yemisi Ayokunle (APC, EKSW 1), assured that very soon, the appropriate committee would swing into action to thoroughly scrutinise the proposed budget.

Ayokunle gave the assurance during an interview with newsmen at the assembly’s complex in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

“Very soon, the appropriate committees will go into action, the assembly will thoroughly look into the proposed appropriation and come out with an implementable and realistic budget.

“Very quickly, the governor wants to meet up with the needs of Ekiti people and the assembly wants to join him so that the budget can kick-start as soon as possible,” Ayokunle said.

On why the recurrent expenditure is a bit higher than capital expenditure in the proposed appropriation, Ayokunle answered, “You know our governor is proactive.

“I am sure he is envisaging that the outbreak of COVID-19 must have affected the people, hence, he wants to lift residents out of poverty as soon as possible.”

NAN recalls that Fayemi on October 27, presented a proposed 2021 Appropriation of about N109 billion to the assembly for legislative scrutiny and approval.