The Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed the Ekiti Tourism and Hospitality Licensing and Regulation Bill, 2020, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The unanimous resolution was taken at Wednesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, in Ado Ekiti.

The passage followed the submission and subsequent adoption of the report of the House Committee on Arts, Culture and Tourism by the Chairman, Adeyemi Ajibade.

According to Ajibade, the bill, if assented to by Governor Kayode Fayemi, seeks to regulate the activities and registration of hospitality businesses in Ekiti.

The bill was seeking regulation of the relationship between government and the private sector in carrying out business transaction.

Contributing during debate on the bill, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, the Majority Leader, said the bill, when passed, would ensure seamless relationship between government and private sector in developing strategies.

Aribisogan urged members to give the bill accelerated passage.

Also Ekiti Sexual Violence Against Children (Compulsory Treatment and Care) Bill, 2020, passed through the second reading.

Commenting on the bill, the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Hakeem Jamiu, expressed concern over the prevalence of sexual violence among citizens of the state and called for adequate care and compensation for victims.

In her contribution, Yemisi Ayokunle, member representing Ekiti West, advised the relevant committee to look into the area of who pays for treatment and care of the victim.

The bill was subsequently referred to the Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development for further legislative scrutiny.

Four other Bills debated were: Ekiti Customary Court (Amendment) Bill 2020; Ekiti Public Finance Management Bill, 2020; Ekiti State College of Agriculture and Technology, Isan-Ekiti Law (Amendment) 2020; and Ekiti Mortgages and Foreclosure Bill, 2020.

NAN reports that the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Revised Appropriation Bill 2020 were referred to Committee on Appropriation for further legislative action.

Earlier, the Speaker had read two letters from the state governor concerning the MTEF and Revised Appropriation Bill 2020.