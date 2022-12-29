Ekiti Assembly passes N113.6b 2023 appropriation bill

Ekiti House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state N113.57 billion 2023 appropriation bill.

The appropriation bill tagged, “Budget of Strong Beginning” was unanimously passed at plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olubunmi Adelugba, at the Assembly’s complex in Ado-Ekiti.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at the Committee of the Whole House.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Lateef Akanle, said that the figure was made up of N79.51 billion recurrent expenditure and N34.06 billion capital expenditure.

“I can assure the House that in spite of the envisaged challenge of limited resources as a result of zero remittance to the Federation Account by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the 2023 estimate covers all sectors of the economy.

“It is in the light of the above that the Finance and Appropriation Committee is recommending recurrent expenditure of N79,510,633,058.89 and capital expenditure of N34,062,058,464.93,” he said.

Akande said that since 2023 could only be run through revenues, there should be joint efforts by members at various committees to monitor the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

This, he said, would ensure the realisation of the 2023 budget.

Commenting, the Speaker, Adelugba lauded the finance and appropriation committee for a job well done, while thanking the lawmakers for the speedy consideration of the bill.

The House thereafter adjourned until January for plenary.