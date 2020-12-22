The Ekiti State House of Assembly has unanimously passed the 2021 budget appropriation of more than N109.6 billion, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The passage followed the submission of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its Chairman, Olubunmi Adelugba (APC-Gbonyin) at the Tuesday’s plenary.

The plenary was presided by the Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye (APC-Ikere 1).

The motion for ratification of the report by the House Committee on Supply was moved by Chief Gboyega Aribisogan (APC-Ikole 2) and was seconded by Ajibade Adeyemi (APC, Moba 1).

According to Adelugba, the budget proposal represented the collective desire of all stakeholders for the growth and development at this critical time of lean resources.

A breakdown of the budget showed that governance takes over N29.3 billion, representing 27 per cent, Agriculture and Rural Development – N7.9 billion or seven per cent while Infrastructure and Industrial Development got N25.2 billion or 23 per cent.

Others are Social Investment with N25.3 billion or 23 per cent and Knowledge Economy with N22 billion or 20 per cent.

The Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, commended the committee and other members of the house for doing great work on the bill.

He expressed optimism that Gov. Kayode Fayemi would soon assent the bill to eventually become law.

NAN recalls that Fayemi had on Oct. 27 presented a 2021 appropriation proposal of N109,666,376,722.61

The appropriation comprised of N58,003,181,982 as recurrent expenditure and N51,663,186,739.99 as capital expenditure.

Other businesses at the Tuesday’s plenary were the passage of a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the Ekiti Honours Roll “Oni Uyi Awards” 2020 and the Ekiti State Sports Development Fund Bill, 2020.

The passage of the bills followed their submission by the Chairmen, House Committee on Security and Special Duties as well as the Committee on Youths and Sports Development, Lateef Akanle (APC – Ekiti East 2) and Joseph Olatunji (APC – Ekiti SW 2) respectively.