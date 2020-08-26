The Ekiti State House of Assembly has confirmed the nomination of former Ekiti State Labour Party Chairman, Akin Omole, and seven others as commissioners-designate.

The unanimous confirmation took place during Tuesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Funmiyi Afuye.

Also confirmed were Chief Oladiran Adesua (Ekiti East), Akintunde Oyebode (Ikole), Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye (Ido/Osi), Alhaja Maryam Ogunlade (Emure), Dr. Oyebanji Filani (Ikole), Olabode Adetoyi (Moba) and Iyabo Fakunle-Okhieme (Ilejemeje).

During the screening, the Deputy Speaker, Hakeem Jamiu, and and another lawmaker, Adeyemi Ajibade, had asked Adetoyi, being agricultural entrepreneur and expert, how he intended to transform the state from being agrarian to a viable commercial agricultural state.

The lawmakers hinged their questions on the need to promote food security during post COVID-19 era.

Adetoyi said: “If the governor assigns the Ministry of Agriculture to me, I will ensure supervision of agricultural activities from the point of production to marketing to encourage commercial agriculture and attract investors to the state.

“The country and Ekiti in particular can make her agricultural sector the main source of developing her economy.”

The House also confirmed Febisola Adewale as Commissioner, Ekiti Local Government Service Commission and Prof. Femi Akinwumi as Chairman, Ekiti Universal Basic Education Board.

The House at its Tuesday’s plenary also approved the request of Governor Kayode Fayemi to appoint seven Special Advisers.

The motion for the approval was moved by the Majority Leader, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, and seconded by Deji Ajayi (APC-Use/Orun Constituency).

The House adjourned plenary till Thursday.