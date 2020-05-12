The Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Monday, confirmed Chief Akin Aregbesola as the Chairman, Governing Board of the State Security Network: Amotekun.

The Assembly also confirmed Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (retd) as the Corps Commander and B. J. Akin-Obasola, Idowu Ajayi and Major Fatai Fakorede (retd) as members of the security outfit’s Board.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the confirmation was done by the lawmakers at the plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, on Monday through scrutiny and screening.

Afuye had earlier read a letter written by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, on behalf of the Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, nominating members for the security outfit’s Governing Board for the Assembly’s confirmation.

In an interview with newsmen shortly after his confirmation, the board chairman called for cooperation and support from the people of the state.

Aregbesola said: “We will need the assistance of everyone living in Ekiti towns and villages.

“We want them to always volunteer information that will ensure protection of lives and property in the state.

“We are warning criminals, bandits and kidnappers in Ekiti to vacate now because there will be no more hiding place for them and their nefarious activities.

“I want to assure Ekiti people that we will not betray the confidence they repose in us.”

Aregbesola, however, clarified that “Amotekun” was not a regional community policing outfit but rather an intelligent gathering agency that would work in synergy with other security agents like the police, Department of State Services and others to rid the state of insecurity.

Also at Monday’s plenary, the speaker directed the House Committee on Security to work in synergy with security agencies to stop the activities of smugglers and illicit drug peddlers in the state.

NAN reports that the decision followed the attention of the lawmakers, which was drawn to the nefarious activities of suspected smugglers, bandits and drug peddlers on Okemesi-Esa Oke-Ipole-Ijero routes.

John Adeoye, representing Ekiti West, who raised the issue under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, said suspected car smugglers and drug peddlers usually drove dangerously in the axis in the night, calling for more security surveillance in the areas.

The House later adjourned plenary till May 13.