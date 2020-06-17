The Ekiti State House of Assembly has condemned the killing of a 75-year-old widow, Abiodun Arannilewa, in Ikere-Ekiti by unknown persons, describing it as a threat to security in the state.

The Chairman, Ekiti House Committee on Security, Lateef Akanle (APC-Ekiti East Constituency 2), described the killing of the widow and removal of some parts of her body as heinous and unfortunate.

Akanle stated this when he led members of the committee on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased on Moshood Street, Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He said the committee visited to commiserate with the family of the deceased as part of its oversight functions and responsibilities.

The lawmaker expressed sadness over the killing of the aged woman whose husband died eight years ago.

He assured the family of the deceased and the Ekiti people of government’s continued efforts at ensuring adequate security across the state and urged the residents to be more security conscious.

Wole Adebola, who spoke on behalf the family, said the family noticed the widow’s disappearance in the early hours of May 29 and was later found dead in the bush behind her residence.

Adebola said police had arrested some of the tenants of the deceased over her death and had continued with investigation into the matter.

The family members, however, pleaded with the Ekiti State Government and security agencies to make sure that those behind the evil did not go unpunished.

NAN recalls that Idowu Tunde, a member representing Ikere Constituency 2 in the state assembly, on June 8 drew the attention of the house to the killing of Arannilewa.

The Speaker, Funnimiyi Afuye, subsequently directed the House committee on security to liaise with the relevant government and security agencies to ensure that the culprits were brought to justice.