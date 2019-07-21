Two distinguished citizens of Ogun State, Prof. Wale Are Olaitan, former Vice Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State; and Dr. Sina Kawonise, former Ogun State Commissioner for Information and gubernatorial candidate of Fresh Party, have revealed to newsmen how Ekiti State got them arrested.

Olaitan and Kawonise said they were subjected them to four hours of wonderful cultural exposition of the values and culture of Ekiti State during their arrest.

The two egg heads disclosed that they were in Ekiti State to pay a private visit to the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Oye Ekiti, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, but were lured out of the VC’s Lodge by the testimonies of the good works being done by the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and his strides of turning Ekiti to a global cultural hub, where pristine values of his people are enhanced for posterity.

They revealed that upon having information of their presence in Ekiti State, the Director General of Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, and his men laid siege on the premises, took permission from their host, then put them under cultural expository arrest of Ekiti State.

The men disclosed that within minutes of being spirited out of the VC’s Lodge, Ojo-Lanre and his men subjected them to a serious baptism of pounded yam at a place called Iyan Unlimited, where the moulds of pounded yam were served inside leaves, an iyan colony located opposite one attractive pavilion which was planted by Governor Fayemi during his first term, abandoned by his predecessor but now being beautifully put in place.

According to Olaitan and Kawonise, they also saw the new dual carriageway road being constructed by Governor Fayemi, which they were told would link Iyin Ekiti and save time and prevent motorists coming to Ado from the harrowing experience of the present Ado-Iyin Road, which is of dangerous sharp bends and scary curves

Are Olaitan and Kawonise also revealed that after being beaten silly with lovely pounded yam at Iyan Unlimited, the wicked Ojo-Lanre stampeded them and drove them through Ado Ekiti, pointing out to them the infrastructural values being added to the landscape of Ekiti State by Governor Fayemi.

They disclosed that as if those things were not enough, Ojo-Lanre took them to Iworoko Ekiti, where they were forced to visit one of the most wonderful, exciting and beautiful Amusement Park Resort in Nigeria, Motif Finland, where they were also lured to watch 5D cinema.

They said they could never imagine that such a First Class Resort with classy swimming pool and exotic facilities that are not even available in other so called city states is in Ekiti

The duo said after this horribly exciting experience at Motif Funland, the Cultural agent of Ekiti State, Ojo-Lanre, dragged them mercilessly into a coven, a bush, where they were forced to eat one of the most spicy, tasteful and tasty fish head pepper soup, the biggest fish head they had ever seen inside a plate.

They disclosed that they would be forever be grateful to Fayemi for enabling his agents to arrest them and subject them to an evergreen experience of cultural rejuvenation and value restoration.

They said though they could not have enough time to meet Governor Fayemi, but promised to tell the world their wonderful four hours cultural arrest of their persons in Ekiti State.