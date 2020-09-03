The Ekiti State Executive Council has ratified the appointment of Prince Adeniyi Ajakaiye as the new traditional ruler (Oluyin) of Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Akin Omole, said in a statement that the new monarch’s appointment was ratified on Wednesday at the virtual SEC meeting chaired by Governir Kayode Fayemi.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Oluyin stool became vacant on September 20, 2019, following the demise of Oba Ademola Ajakaiye, who hailed from Oketagidigidi Ruling House.

The Commissioner said Prince Ajakaiye was the choice of the Kingmakers among the eight candidates presented by the Oketagidigidi ruling House.

NAN reports that the late Oba Ademola Ajakaiye, the 17th Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, who spent 14 years on the throne, was the pioneer Chief Judge of Ekiti State and former administrator of the National Judicial Institute, Abuja.

Commenting on the appointment, a prominent son of Iyin-Ekiti, Chief Idowu Ayedun, described the choice of the new Oluyin as a “round peg in a round hole”, saying he was “a dependable adviser to various organisations and government at various levels.”

He noted that the choice was in the best interest of the town, saying the monarch would sustain the trend of development laid down by his predecessor.

Ayedun said: “Oba Adeniyi Ajakaiye will usher in a lot of progress and development to the town and lift the stool of Oluyin to a greater height both within and outside the country.

“He is a reliable and creative leader, available at all times, not only for the development of the town, but also for his subjects.

“He is a bridge builder, a good listener, level headed individual with capability for right judgment, educationally and traditionally intelligent, God fearing and a down-to-earth community mobiliser.”