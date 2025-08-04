Ekiti Airport project, a collective decision of the people – Gov Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has said that the Ekiti Airport project is a product of a collective decision by Ekiti leaders and stakeholders to open up the state to the world.

Similarly, the Governor said the Federal Government is responding positively to the yearnings of the people by fixing three of the six federal roads in the state, while the state government has also fixed one.

Governor Oyebanji disclosed this at an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Chief Imam of Ado- Ekiti, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello in Ado Ekiti on Saturday.

He urged the citizens to show understanding for the Government, stressing that the Federal Government had given assurances on the roads, while his government would also continue to invest in road and power infrastructure to boost the economy.

The Ekiti Agro Allied International Airport, was given Approval for six-month non-scheduled flight last December, while approval for commercial flight operation Is currently being awaited.

While setting the record straight, Governor Oyebanji said the airport project was a collective decision of the Ekiti people, adding that the airport committee was headed by Aare Afe Babalola (SAN).

He added that the airport was designed to open up the state to the world.

On the state of federal roads in the state, Governor Oyebanji commended President Tinubu for his unwavering support for the state and for the demonstrated efforts at fixing the roads, which had culminated in the contractual awards of three of the roads.

He called on the people to show understanding for the Government, assuring that construction work would soon commence on the two other road projects, while the Ado- ikere- Akure road was on the verge of being completed.

While congratulating the celebrant, Sheikh Kewulere Bello for working for God in the past 40 years, Governor Oyebanji, described him as a good ambassador of Ekiti state and the Muslim faith who has the fear of God in his heart and always strive day and night for the common good of the State.

He expressed his appreciation to the CAN President in Ekiti, Rev Emmanuel Aribasoye for joining the Chief Imam in the celebration and for working together with the leadership of the Muslim community to enhance peace and unity of purpose among all the faiths in Ekiti.

“I congratulate you Baba for this celebration and my prayer is that Allah will grant you long life and as you labour in the vineyard of Allah, Allah will compensate you for all the good work you do for the State and the Muslim community.

“Let me use this occasion to extend my appreciation to my Muslim brothers and sisters in Ekiti State, I thank you so much for your understanding, I thank you so much for your support, I thank you so much for your trust, I can’t wish for a better relationship than what we have in Ekiti State.

“You have maintained absolute peace even at the moment of tension, because you know Baba will find a way of resolving any issue and that explains why Ekiti is peaceful and we are progressing,” he said.

Post Views: 15