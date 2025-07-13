Ekiti 2026: Why Oyebanji deserves second term – Senator Adaramodu

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, has declared full support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s re-election bid in 2026, citing the governor’s impressive performance and commitment to the development of the state.

Adaramodu, who doubles as the spokesperson for the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that the governor had done well, considering the level of development he had brought to the state, adding that his comment on Oyebanji had empirical evidence.

“My personal comment is that Gov. Biodun Oyebanji is doing remarkably well. He has fulfilled his responsibilities effectively and I am fully in support of his re-election bid,” he said.

According to him, the governor is using the resources accruing to the state purposefully, judiciously and seriously for the betterment of the people.

“He is providing a lot of infrastructure and human development. With all these strides, I’m fully in support of him returning for the second term.

“I am an eyewitness of what he is doing. I always visit home, at least, once in every month. I interact with my people. I see the roads that he has built; I see the bridges he has built; I see hospitals that he has built and upgraded.

“I equally see schools that he has built, among numerous other development projects. I see the way he relates with the people because it is not only about putting in physical structures, but about inter-personal relations.

“So definitely, I am a witness. I am not among the politicians voted to serve in Abuja that don’t come home. No, I am always with my people. I go home, meet and interact with them.

“And so because of that, I can say that the governor is doing well. It is easy for me to say so; it’s not about saying something from the cloud.

“So for me as a person, I am not talking for the entire southern politicians, the governor is doing very well,” he said.

Adaramodu stated that the only agenda before Ekiti South Senatorial District now was to return Oyebanji for a second term and after returning him, we’ll know the next thing to do.

“My party has leaders. Niyi Adebayo was our first executive governor in Ekiti; my own boss, Dr Kayode Fayemi whom I was as his Chief of Staff is equally there. These people will then sit down and do the needful when that time comes,” he said.

On whether the National Assembly was not concerned about not much appearing to be happening in most states in spite of increased allocations since the advent of Tinubu’s administration, Adaramodu said that the national assembly didn’t have oversight functions on the states.

“As federal lawmakers, we do not have the audacity to make laws or oversight for the state governments.

“It is the state houses of assembly that are supposed to ask such questions. Our constitutional powers end with the Federal Government and its ministries, departments and agencies.

“But, what I know is that my own governor is doing what he is supposed to do and we are happy with him.

“I challenge other people to comment about their own states, because that is the best way to make dividends of democracy get to the people,” he said.

