Ekiti 2026: Oyebanji’s aides donate N10m for Governor’s nomination form

In an apparent show of solidarity, political aides of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State have donated the sum of N10 million to purchase the All Progressive Congress nomination form for the Governor ahead of the forthcoming governorship primary election of the party.

The gesture, which was announced in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, involved the Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Senior Technical Assistants, and Technical Assistants serving in the current administration.

The aides gathered at the Governor’s office dancing and singing during the presentation.

Speaking on behalf of the group during the presentation of the check to the Governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Strategy, Hon Tope Olanipekun, noted that Governor Oyebanji has demonstrated exceptional leadership, transparency, and dedication to the welfare of Ekiti people. This, according to him, justifies their decision to rally support for his second-term in office , adding that the contribution was voluntary and reflect the confidence the aides have in the Governor’s ability to sustain good governance.

Stressing that the All Progressives Congress had set cost of purchase of expression of interest form at N10 million and Nomination form at N40 million, as well as scheduling the commencement of sale of form, for August 26th, the aides said they chose to pay for the expression of interest form to show the world that all the endorsements by over 300 groups in the state were true reflection of the love the people have for the Governor.

The aides further stressed that their decision was driven by the desire to ensure continuity of the Governor’s policies and projects, particularly in infrastructure, human capital development, and economic growth a former

They assured that they will continue to mobilize stakeholders across the state to consolidate the Governor’s achievements and ensure he records an overwhelming victory at the governorship election next year.

Responding on behalf of the Governor, the Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo, who acknowledged the gesture with gratitude, commended the iades for their unwavering support and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by sustaining his people-oriented governance.

While explaining that the Governor sees the donation as more than just a financial contribution but as a demonstration of shared vision and collective responsibility for the progress of the state

According to him “the Governor remains grateful for the confidence reposed in his leadership and will continue to run an open, inclusive, and transparent government.

He urged them to go beyond financial support by mobilizing citizens across the state to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), emphasizing that it is the only way their voices could be heard.

