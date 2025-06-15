Ekiti 2026: NULGE national leadership rallies support for Governor Oyebanji’s re-election 

The national leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees has rallied support for the re-election of Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on the strength of his administration’s better welfare package for council workers in the state.

The umbrella body of local government workers in Nigeria also described Oyebanji as “an exceptional leader and a shining example among governors in Nigeria” for his consistent support and unwavering commitment to the welfare of local government workers in Ekiti State.

The NULGE President General, Comrade Aliyu Haruna Kankara, in an appreciation letter addressed to Oyebanji said the national body of the union stands by the Governor as the Ekiti governorship election approaches and also celebrates the impact of his administration on the lives of LG workers in the state.

The national NULGE, according to the letter dated 11th June, 2025, said Governor Oyebanji has demonstrated an unprecedented commitment to improving the lots of local government workers by ensuring prompt payment of their benefits including the outstanding arrears he met on ground, promotion of workers and provision of incentives that have boosted service delivery.

Kankara in the letter said the union is also delighted by the Ekiti Governor’s gesture of appointing three NULGE members as Permanent Secretaries, seven others as Executive Secretaries, and many Heads of Local Government Administration in addition to regular promotion of workers as well as clearing of outstanding arrears of salaries and leave bonuses.

The letter reads in part: “His (Oyebanji’s) recent approval of additional N100 million for LG Staff Loans Board, in addition to the prior recapitalization of N200 million, reflects the Governor’s dedication to empowering the staff thus providing them with necessary resources to fulfill their aspirations of owning cars and building houses of their own.

“It is gratifying to acknowledge the efforts you are making in touching the lives of pensioners through the allocation of more funds for gratuity payments, as well as your consistent work in fulfilling campaign promises thereby improving the lives of residents of Ekiti State by providing socio-economic infrastructure across the length and breadth of Ekiti State.

“We are particularly grateful for your resolution of the longstanding issue of CONHESS and CONMESS and the payment of 100 percent arrears in the health sector. This, no doubt, has provided the much-needed relief to our members in that sector after 13 years of agitation.

“In the same vein, Your Excellency’s directive in respect of the upcoming promotion exercise for 2024/2025 is a significant step towards the career growth of our members which will translate to efficiency and effective service delivery at the grassroots.

“Your Excellency’s generosity in acquiring 49 Toyota Corolla cars for HLAs in the LGAs and LCDAs and a new Toyota Hiace business for the Ekiti State NULGE Chapter is a testament to your commitment to easing the mobility challenges faced by local government management staff.

“As the gubernatorial election approaches, we stand by you and celebrate the positive impact you have made in the lives of our members and the local government service through intentional institution reforms.”, the NULGE President added.

