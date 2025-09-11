Ekiti 2026: Massive show of support as Oyebanji submits form

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, received massive support on Wednesday when he submitted his nomination form for the 2026 governorship election in the state at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

He was accompanied by an unprecedented huge number of state and national leaders, elected officials, and critical stakeholders in the state.

Governor Oyebanji, who arrived the national secretariat of the party at 2:15pm, in company of the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, and first civilian Governor of the State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, went straight to the office of the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and thereafter submitted the nomination form.

The array of leaders and stakeholders at the APC Secretariat to be part of the epoch event included four former Deputy Governors of the state: Chief Paul Alabi, Abiodun Aluko, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, and Prof Modupe Adelabu, as well as all the nine current members of the National Assembly from Ekiti State.

Also at the APC Secretariat was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2022 governorship election, Hon. Bisi Kolawole, who led members of the political family of former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Also present were all members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribatise; members of the State Executive Council; all chairmen of the 16 Local Government Areas and 22 Local Council Development Area (LCDAs); former members of National Assembly; appointees of the President from Ekiti State; leaders of organised labour in the State; representatives of students body, youths and women; members of the APC Elders Forum; as well as members of Alumni Association of Ekiti State university, the governor’s alma mater.

The first civilian Governor of the State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, spoke on behalf of all former governors of the State at a brief ceremony at the party secretariat, while Bamidele spoke on behalf of National Assembly members.

Oyebanji, while addressing the gathering, which included the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Emma Eneukwu; National Vice Chairman, Dr. D. I. Kekemenke; National Secretary, Senator Bashiru Ajibola; and other National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) members, urged the national leadership of the APC to align with the wishes of the people of Ekiti State to halt the trend of instability of governance and policies.

The Ekiti State governor said the inability of any political party to produce a governor for a stretch of two terms in office has become a stain and a jinx that must be broken in order for the state to witness more rapid development and stability that will make it a model in Nigeria.

He said God had divinely ordained him to be the one to break the jinx of single term in office in the state, adding that the unprecedented massive support he enjoys from Ekiti State stakeholders across board is an indication that it is doable.

The governor, who also commended President Bola Tinubu for his support for Ekiti State, rallied the party’s leadership to support the continuation of the current wave of development under the President’s leadership in order to lay foundation for victory in the next presidential election.

Oyebanjo said: “You have listened to what Ekiti people have said.

“I have nothing more to add.

“But I want to say something here: Since the creation of Ekiti State, no governor has done two terms at a stretch and Ekiti people have come here to remove this reproach.

“We don’t want this stain to remain.

“We don’t want the gains we have made in our state to be reversed.

“The only thing that stands against development of Ekiti State is this come and go thing and I have the divine mandate to break this jinx.”

While urging the national leadership of the party to instill discipline in members, especially aspirants and their supporters, the governor also pledged to subject himself to the regulations of the primary election to ensure a peaceful and successful conduct.

Oyebanji praised Bamidele for his statesmanship and support for his administration in the last three years.

He also hailed other National Assembly members and state party leaders for their cooperation.

Adebayo in his address, described Oyebanji as a trustworthy and a reliable protege.

He said the governor has been very consistent in contributing to the development of the state in personal and official capacities, adding that his contribution has enriched the growth of the State.

Bamidele assured that Oyebanji will record an overwhelming victory at the APC primary and the main election because major power blocs cutting across political parties are supporting his aspiration.

He said: “Governor Oyebanji now enjoys the support of ex-governor Fayose;s structure, former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, who has just crossed over to APC, and another former governor, Olusegun Oni, who was the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the last governorship poll, who is now in APC.

Eneukwu pledged the readiness of the party to conduct a free, fair and transparent governorship primary in Ekiti State on October 27, 2025, promising that the party will elect a candidate that is well acceptable to the people.

He hailed the leadership style of Oyebanji, which he said has made the party an attractive political brand in Ekiti State.

He also described the governor as a man after the hearts of the people of the state.

